The 48th Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes runs June 11-18 with 8 new homes and 2 remodeled homes featured.

News Release: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes presented by Great American Fireplace kicks off this weekend and will run June 11th through June 18th. The new and remodeled homes are open Sat. June 11th and Sun. June 12th 10am to 5pm and the new homes are also open Mon. June 13th through Fri. June 17th 5 to 9pm and Sat. June 18th 10am to 5pm. Tickets are available for $8 through June 10th at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie or online.

After June 10th tickets are $10 and are available at the first home visited or online.

This year the Parade of Homes is featuring 8 new homes, 2 remodeled homes and 4 virtual home tours (2 new homes and 2 remodeled homes). The new homes range in value from around $350,000 to over one million dollars and the remodeled homes showcase a variety of remodeling projects including an entire home remodel with addition, main floor revised floor plan and renovation, remodeled kitchen and an addition with a master bedroom suite, and a kitchen and exterior remodel. The 4 virtual parade homes can be toured with a ticket number on the Parade of Homes website beginning June 11th.

The 2022 Parade Homes display a wide mix from traditional to modern. Some of the more modern trends we’re seeing now mix the farmhouse style with modern accents such as ceiling beams and timber frames paired with modern plumbing and light fixtures. Parade goers will see a mix of dark and light colors, especially black and white, and black windows and doors have become popular. Some of the homes will also showcase a trend towards lighter wood cabinets, but most of the homes still feature dark cabinets and woodwork.

After visiting the Parade Homes, ticket holders can vote for their favorite in the Peoples’ Choice voting sponsored by Prevail Bank. Anyone who casts their vote will have a chance to win one of three $100 cash prizes.

While touring the Parade Homes, ticket holders are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt to find unique items in each home. Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt can drop it off at the last house they visit for a chance to win one of 4 prize packages. Some of the scavenger hunt items include: an elevator, granite fireplace, hand applied plaster textures, copper cabinet, and much more!

For more information on the Parade of Homes visit online or call 715-835-2526

