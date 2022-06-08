Cumberland man charged with homicide in 2020 reaches plea

STANFOLD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -A Cumberland man accused of killing another driver as he tried to pass a car in a no passing zone in 2020 has reached a plea.

Now 29-year-old Cody Hase was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in 2020.

According to June 2022 court documents, Hase pleads guilty to homicide by veh. use-control. substance.

According to a criminal complaint, Hase was driving on Highway 48 in Stanfold Township on the morning of September 30, 2020 when he tried to pass a car and hit a van head-on. The driver of that van died of his injuries.

A sentence hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2022.

