Eau Claire County sees surge in Tourism in 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Recently released data shows Eau Claire County has seen a surge in Tourism in 2021.

According to a media release by Visit Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s newly released 2021 economic impact data shows Wisconsin Tourism “generated almost $13 billion in direct visitor spending.”

Visit Eau Claire notes Eau Claire County contributed “$229.4 million in direct visitor spending.” Visit Eau Claire also notes this is a “28.8% increase for Eau Claire County, which saw $178.1 million in direct visitor spending in 2020.”

The media release by Visit Eau Claire says in 2021, Wisconsin tourism generated “$20.9 billion in total business sales, with Eau Claire County tourism contributing $381 million in total business sales.”

“Tourism in Eau Claire has been able to bounce back at an incredible rate because of the hard work that our local partners and stakeholders do on a daily basis,” Visit Eau Claire Executive Director, Benny Anderson, said. “From our smallest dive bars to our largest hotels, each and every one of our local businesses have worked day and night to come back from a pandemic stronger than ever.”

You can visit the Travel Wisconsin website for more information and data regarding Tourism in the state.

