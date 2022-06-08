Advertisement

Eau Claire County sees surge in Tourism in 2021

According to a media release by Visit Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s newly...
According to a media release by Visit Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s newly released 2021 economic impact data shows Wisconsin Tourism “generated almost $13 billion in direct visitor spending.”(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Recently released data shows Eau Claire County has seen a surge in Tourism in 2021.

According to a media release by Visit Eau Claire, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s newly released 2021 economic impact data shows Wisconsin Tourism “generated almost $13 billion in direct visitor spending.”

Visit Eau Claire notes Eau Claire County contributed “$229.4 million in direct visitor spending.” Visit Eau Claire also notes this is a “28.8% increase for Eau Claire County, which saw $178.1 million in direct visitor spending in 2020.”

The media release by Visit Eau Claire says in 2021, Wisconsin tourism generated “$20.9 billion in total business sales, with Eau Claire County tourism contributing $381 million in total business sales.”

“Tourism in Eau Claire has been able to bounce back at an incredible rate because of the hard work that our local partners and stakeholders do on a daily basis,” Visit Eau Claire Executive Director, Benny Anderson, said. “From our smallest dive bars to our largest hotels, each and every one of our local businesses have worked day and night to come back from a pandemic stronger than ever.”

You can visit the Travel Wisconsin website for more information and data regarding Tourism in the state.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Authorities in Juneau Co. investigate a critical incident on Woodland Hills Road, on June 3,...
Wisconsin man says he’s on same hit list of suspect who allegedly killed former judge

Latest News

According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 4 around...
1 person hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Pierce County
The DNR and DHS issued the advisory due to elevated levels of PFAS found in fish in Angelo Pond.
DNR, DHS issue fish consumption advisory for Angelo Pond in Monroe County
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you