Eau Claire holds informational meeting on proposed bottling plant

Community members gathered in Eau Claire to learn more a proposed water bottling plant that's looking to come to the city.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With a vote expected on a proposed water bottling facility next Tuesday, the City of Eau Claire is hosting a discussion on what the plant could mean for the community.

At its meeting on May 24th the Eau Claire City Council postponed its vote on a Niagara water bottling facility that would be built on Eau Claire’s northwest side.

One of the reasons for the delay: council members wanted more information. Tuesday night’s meeting at Hobbs Ice Arena meant to do that.

City officials, a hydrologist, business owners and more made up a panel looking to share their expertise with the community when it comes to the bottling plant project.

One of the concerns some community members have is how the facility could impact local water resources.

The city said after it’s fully built, the plant would use around 9% of the city’s current water plant capacity.

A hydrologist at UW-Eau Claire said we lack an in-depth county-wide study of water and climate change’s possible impact on the supply to make a decision like this now.

Some community members said they’re concerned about the environmental impact of the plant.

“Do we really have to do it next Tuesday night?” said Liz Spencer, a community member at the meeting. “Can we not do this long term study and do the hydrology report? Water does not know any boundaries.”

“I am not for it because of the plastic and because of the usage of our precious waters,” said Linda Norton, another community member at the discussion.

The water bottling plant proposal is currently scheduled to be part of a public hearing on Monday. Then it’s expected to face a vote at the city council on Tuesday.

This Saturday the city is offering guided tours of Eau Claire’s water plant. It you are interested, you have to sign up before Friday at 5 p.m. You can sign up HERE.

For more information related to the proposed water bottling plant, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

