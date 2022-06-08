Gov. Evers visits Thorp during tour of cheesemakers Tuesday

THORP, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is visiting farms and dairy processing facilities across Wisconsin as part of June Dairy Month.

On Tuesday, Evers visited Holland’s Family Cheese in Thorp.

Holland’s Family Cheese was a recipient of the Dairy Processor Grant Program, which provides funds with the goal of improving innovation, profitability and sustaining the viability of Wisconsin dairy processing facilities. Evers toured the farmhouse creamery, where gouda cheese is made.

“Obviously, dairy is a huge part of our economy and our culture,” Evers said. “We’re very excited to visit, but also contribute to what’s happening here.”

Evers said that his favorite cheese at Holland’s is gouda with rosemary.

Evers also visited dairy farms in Neosho and Hilbert Tuesday.

