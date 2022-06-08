La Crosse Regional Airport receives grant, set to purchase new fire rescue vehicle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Regional Airport is announcing they “one of 416 airports across the country to be awarded grants under the second round of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program.”

With the $765,000 grant award, the airport intendeds to purchase a new “Class 4, 1,500-gallon aircraft rescue fire-fighting vehicle.”

“We have been looking forward to this day. The new equipment will reduce our costs, improve our operational readiness, and represents our ability to move the La Crosse Regional Airport into the future,” Ian Turner, Airport Director, said.

According to a media release by the La Crosse Regional Airport, the grant award represents 90% of the equipment cost. The remaining 10% of the cost is split between Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics and La Crosse Regional Airport funding.

