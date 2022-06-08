Advertisement

La Crosse Regional Airport receives grant, set to purchase new fire rescue vehicle

With the $765,000 award, the airport intendeds to purchase a new “Class 4, 1,500-gallon...
With the $765,000 award, the airport intendeds to purchase a new “Class 4, 1,500-gallon aircraft rescue fire-fighting vehicle.”(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Regional Airport is announcing they “one of 416 airports across the country to be awarded grants under the second round of the 2022 Airport Improvement Program.”

With the $765,000 grant award, the airport intendeds to purchase a new “Class 4, 1,500-gallon aircraft rescue fire-fighting vehicle.”

“We have been looking forward to this day. The new equipment will reduce our costs, improve our operational readiness, and represents our ability to move the La Crosse Regional Airport into the future,” Ian Turner, Airport Director, said.

According to a media release by the La Crosse Regional Airport, the grant award represents 90% of the equipment cost. The remaining 10% of the cost is split between Wisconsin Department of Transportation Bureau of Aeronautics and La Crosse Regional Airport funding.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Authorities in Juneau Co. investigate a critical incident on Woodland Hills Road, on June 3,...
Wisconsin man says he’s on same hit list of suspect who allegedly killed former judge

Latest News

Butterfly House Nears Season Opener
Butterfly House Nears Season Opener
Trees to Hold Up Structure of New Children's Museum
Trees to Hold Up Structure of New Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the state legislature to return for a special session regarding the...
Evers orders special session over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
On Wednesday the two lake districts began working together to create bathymetric maps showing...
Volunteers train for lake mapping