Marine Corps aircraft crashes in Southern California desert

Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.

The crash was reported about midday Wednesday in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. during training in Imperial County.

Englehart says information was still being gathered and he could not say how many were on board or whether there were any fatalities.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

