Minnesota reports record high job vacancies

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says there's never been a better year for those seeking work.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer upon us, new efforts are being made to fill the growing number of job vacancies across the state and country.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s latest job report found that by the end of last year, vacancies were up 68% compared to 2020.

DEED said that Minnesota’s 214,000 job openings are the highest in Minnesota’s history.

“Is it concerning? Yes, it is concerning. We need more workers in our state,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said.

Alongside those numbers, DEED announced Tuesday its upcoming campaign to support the labor market, which they call the “Summer of Jobs.”

The new initiative aims to connect workers and employers by offering job shadowing opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, technology and other industries.

“We’re going to be lifting up people with disabilities, people of color, immigrant communities, youth, recent retirees, those who have been recently released from correctional facilities. If you want to do something about 214,000 job vacancies in our state, you need to look at every possible labor pool in our community,” Grove said.

A large number of job openings means that most who are looking for work can find it, leading to record low unemployment, especially in the Mankato area.

“We are at an all-time low for unemployment, with 766 jobseekers in April. We haven’t seen that low of a number since data came out starting in January 1990,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development and research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

