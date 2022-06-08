Advertisement

New Eau Claire children’s museum to use trees to hold up building

By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s of Museum of Eau Claire will greet visitors to something unique when it opens its new facility’s doors, a tree house.

The building, which museum officials believe will open in December or January, will be the first two-story building in the world to use Structural Round Timber (SRT). That means trees, in their natural form, will be essentially holding up the building’s frame.

“A very sustainable carbon-sequestering regionally-sourced structural system in place of steel or concrete or engineered wood of other sorts,” said WholeTrees Structures CEO Amelia Baxter.

Madison-based WholeTrees Structures is bringing SRT to the museum.

“As a structural product, in the form of columns, beams, trusses, with very little processing,” she said.

Baxter said the trees come from well-managed forests.

She added in addition to being more environmentally friendly, the mostly unprocessed wood is stronger than its refined counterpart.

The museum’s CEO, Michael McHorney, is excited to be part of something groundbreaking but said that’s not the most important part about using trees to hold up the building.

“It’s neat because it’s unique, but I think, for us, it’s really about what it’s going to mean for the children when they come and visit the museum, and that impact is going to be far greater than being the first at something,” he said.

McHorney also said when parents bring their kids to the new museum, these trees will be part of their learning experience.

“A lot of the experiences are going to be built around the trees inside the museum,” he said. “So kids will be able to touch, feel and also experience, and we’ll tell the story of where the trees came from and that sort of a thing as well. And so I think it will really lead to not only something that is aesthetically pleasing, but really interactive for the children that come to the museum.”

McHorney added since museum is using energy-efficient building techniques, like these trees, it’ll save money on energy costs, which it can put back into the exhibits.

