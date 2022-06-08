Volunteers train for lake mapping

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -Volunteers for the Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire Districts are using science and sound to see below the surface of the water.

On Wednesday the two lake districts began working together to create bathymetric maps showing the depth and the shape of underwater terrain. A group of volunteers learned how to use the equipment to map the terrain.

The group plans to map Lake Altoona starting this Friday, with Lake Eau Claire being mapped after.

Lake Altoona District Board Members say the mapping of the lakes will help solve future problems for those looking to use the lakes.

“Right now, we know that sedimentation is coming into the lake at a high rate and it’s causing problems, but we don’t know how much. So if we do a bathymetric map and determine where the highs and lows of the lake bottom are, and then next year we do another bathymetric map, we compare the two and then we can find out which areas that are filling in and also make calculations as to how much sand is coming in,” Michele Skinner, Chair of Lake Altoona District, said.

The lake districts are also considering extending use of the equipment to other lakes in the county, and are applying for grants to jointly buy water quality test equipment.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.