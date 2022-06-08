Advertisement

Widow sentenced to life behind bars says she’s innocent

Judge allows no parole in sentencing
Cindy Schulz-Juedes was convicted of the crime in October
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The woman convicted of murdering her husband over a decade ago will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The sentence for Cindy Schulz-Juedes was handed down on Wednesday morning.

Schulz-Juedes denied shooting and killing her husband, but Ken Juedes’s family said they’re finally getting justice.

16 years after the victim’s death, his family is still devastated.

“At this point, you often hear the victims forgiving the person who committed the crime. That will not happen,” said an anonymous immediate family member.

The victim’s brother read a statement from their mother.

“For not for Cindy’s actions, on that fateful night, Ken would now be 74 years old, still providing assistance to me, and enjoying the best years of his life with his children and his family. She took that all away from him and has lived a life of freedom ever since that night,” said Don Allen, brother of the victim.

Allen went on to explain how the family has always believed Schulz-Juedes had committed the murder for money.

Prosecutors said Schulz-Juedes was given $285,000 from State Farm for life insurance.

Schulz-Juedes denied killing her husband.

“As an innocent person, I know the pain and heartache my husband’s death has caused my family, my husband’s family, and myself,” said Cindy Schulz-Juedes, convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Schulz-Juedes added losing her husband had been devastating for her.

“He was my companion, my friend, my soul mate, my love, my future, my life,” said Schulz-Juedes.

Schulz-Juedes said she will never stop fighting for real justice for her husband.

According to the district attorney, Schulz-Juedes didn’t allow the family to see the victim before he was cremated and wouldn’t share remains. She also left their names out of the obituary.

Judge Mike Moran called Schulz-Juedes’ actions toward the family callus.

“And the family was cut off immediately, They were not given the decent respect, the basic respect of being able to grieve,” he said.

At the trial, 12 jurors unanimously agreed Schulz-Juedes was guilty. Judge Moran said 1st-degree intentional homicide is the most serious crime a society has and it played a large role in his decision to not grant parole.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released
The driver was hurt after failing to yield while making a left turn and was “T-boned” on the...
1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

Latest News

The future Children's Museum of Eau Claire in Eau Claire, Wis. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
New Eau Claire children’s museum to use trees to hold up building
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the state legislature to return for a special session regarding the...
Evers orders special session over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
Doll and Pet Parade
Doll & Pet Parade scheduled for June 19
With only a few short weeks until opening day, the crew around Beaver Creek Reserve plans their...
Beaver Creek Reserve’s Butterfly House to re-open July 5th