Eau Claire Community Foundation celebrates 25 years

Eau Claire Community Foundation logo.
Eau Claire Community Foundation logo.(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Community Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Executive Director Sue Bornick says in 25 years, the foundation has established more than 350 individual and family funds, and its assets are now more than $36 million.

The foundation has distributed more than $24 million in grants in 25 years.

A community celebration will be held Monday, June 20 from 4-8 p.m. at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Community Foundation

