Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County.

According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 at about 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.

After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was arrested for suspected operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 4th offense and suspected criminal damage to property.

Conner was taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary test of her blood and then to the St. Croix County Jail.

