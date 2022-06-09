Advertisement

Gundersen Onalaska clinic holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

Gundersen Onalaska Clinic is announcing they are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic...
Gundersen Onalaska Clinic is announcing they are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for children ages five to 11.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Gundersen Onalaska Clinic is announcing they are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for children ages five to 11.

According to a media release by Gundersen Health System, the vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, from 8:00 a.m. to noon located on Level 4. Gundersen says appointments are preferred, though not required.

Gundersen Heath System notes in their media release the Pfizer vaccine is also available at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and walk-ins are welcome, though limited after 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, Gundersen Health System says vaccines are available at La Crosse ExpressCare in the Village Shopping Center from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Gundersen Health System notes all Gundersen primary care locations also offer the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, you can call (608) 775-6829.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
The Princeton School District says they put teacher Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave...
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court says the state health department can release data on...
Wisconsin Supreme Court says COVID records can be released

Latest News

After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
Memorial Day weekend was a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
Study: Tourists spent 21% more in Wisconsin in 2021
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Ricky Rosplock
Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County