Gundersen Onalaska clinic holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Gundersen Onalaska Clinic is announcing they are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for children ages five to 11.

According to a media release by Gundersen Health System, the vaccine clinic is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, from 8:00 a.m. to noon located on Level 4. Gundersen says appointments are preferred, though not required.

Gundersen Heath System notes in their media release the Pfizer vaccine is also available at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and walk-ins are welcome, though limited after 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, Gundersen Health System says vaccines are available at La Crosse ExpressCare in the Village Shopping Center from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Gundersen Health System notes all Gundersen primary care locations also offer the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, you can call (608) 775-6829.

