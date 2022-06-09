How a survey could impact Eau Claire’s firefighter shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Fire Rescue responds to all types of calls from fires to emergency medical services. With the number of calls growing, firefighters say more staff is needed.

A community survey could impact the department’s funding.

The Eau Claire community has grown by more than 3,500 since the 2010 census. With a larger population, the number of calls for services provided by the fire department has also gone up.

In 2021 Eau Claire Fire Rescue responded to more than 9,700 calls.

Eau Claire Fire Fighters Local 487 said the city’s fire department falls short of the staffing standard put out by the National Fire Protection Agency.

The union said that means in places like the city’s south side, they only have enough staff to run either the ambulance or the fire truck but not both.

“With this increase in call volume we run over just about 10,000 calls a year,” said Andrew Robinson with the union. “We’ve seen an increase with that, and we’re trying to meet that demand, but we’re coming to the point where we’re struggling to make that a reality.”

“As an all hazards department, we do everything,” said Taylor Quinnell, the union’s president. “There’s nothing that Eau Claire firefighters will not respond to, however there is no 911 for us to call. Each other is all we have, so we don’t typically ask for help very often, but this is us asking for help from the public right now.”

The city is doing a phone survey in partnership with the Eau Claire Area School District about possible referendums. That survey will help the city gauge how big of a tax increase voters might support and what they’d want those taxes to fund.

