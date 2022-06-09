Advertisement

Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County

Ricky Rosplock
Ricky Rosplock(Wood County Jail)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wood County man is facing multiple drug charges after investigators seized a large amount of methamphetamine at a Port Edwards home Thursday.

Ricky Rosplock, 37, was arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, money, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s department and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force have been investigating Rosplock as a known drug dealer for several months. The sheriff’s department says Rosplock has had contact with law enforcement for drug-related incidents throughout his adult life.

Multiple charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office including manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine.

