Man arrested after months long drug investigation in Wood County

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wood County man is facing multiple drug charges after investigators seized a large amount of methamphetamine at a Port Edwards home Thursday.

Ricky Rosplock, 37, was arrested after the Wood County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, money, and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s department and the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force have been investigating Rosplock as a known drug dealer for several months. The sheriff’s department says Rosplock has had contact with law enforcement for drug-related incidents throughout his adult life.

Multiple charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office including manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine.

