Northern Wisconsin State Fair barn replacement fundraiser

Northern Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director, Rusty Volk, says the barn party was a great...
Northern Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director, Rusty Volk, says the barn party was a great opportunity to show the community how the fundraising is going, and to also give thanks to the major donors so far.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Northern Wisconsin State Fair hosted a Barn Party Wednesday night to continue fundraising for a new barn.

After more than 130 years, the red barn had to be taken down in April 2019 due to structural concerns.

Northern Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director, Rusty Volk, says the barn party was a great opportunity to show the community how the fundraising is going, and to also give thanks to the major donors so far.

Volk also says this new barn is important for the education of the community.

“People want to give this project because it’s such an important project for our youth and our education with the agricultural section of what this fair is all about. And so as we get the fair together, as people start coming to the fair, there’s a great opportunity for them to give money to be part of it. Whenever you give money, you become an owner,” Volk said.

If you would like to make a donation you can visit the link to the project’s donation page here. The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is July 12-17.

