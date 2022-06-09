Advertisement

Packers’ AJ Dillon teams up with Feeding America

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the...
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon celebrates with fans after rushing for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is helping to feed Wisconsin’s youth.

Being passionate about giving back to the community, Dillon announced a partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and a $25,000 donation to the Meijer’s Health Kids Healthy Summer campaign.

A donation of $1 provides four meals, so that donation will provide 100,000 meals.

The organization and the Packer pro have a goal to raise enough money to give one million meals to Wisconsin kids this summer.

People who want to donate can text AJ to 91999 or go to HealthyKidsHealthySummer.org. Associated Bank, Delta Dental of Wisconsin, Hydrite, Mott’s, and Nuna Baby are also partners in the program.

