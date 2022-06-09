REACH hosts Rockin for Reach live fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three bands hit the stage Wednesday night to raise money for a nonprofit in Eau Claire.

The Rockin for Reach fundraiser took place at The Brewing Projekt with the goal of raising $20,000.

The money is intended to benefit programming for the nonprofit REACH, Inc., which serves people with disabilities and their families in the Chippewa Valley.

The fundraiser began virtually in May with local bands and musicians battling for votes online costing $1 each. This is the third year for the fundraiser, but the first time it’s being held in-person due to the pandemic.

“Just because of the pandemic was happening just doesn’t mean that we stop what we are doing. And so we did something creative and so it started off as a karaoke competition. And then evolved into what this is today, which is incredible to see,” Molly Dove, REACH Development Coordinator, said.

The top three bands performed live at Wednesday night’s event for a chance to win $500. Wednesday night’s event also included a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

