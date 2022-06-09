Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic Run/Walk on June 25th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rock the Riverfront featuring the 28th annual Charity Classic is coming up Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire. And there’s still time to register rcu.org/race for the 10K and 2 mile walk/run and two Youth races.

We’re Back!!!

· The Royal Credit Union Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic is celebrating 28 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that Royal Credit Union serves.

· For the past two years we have had to transition the Charity Classic to a virtual race due to the pandemic. We are thrilled to share that we’ll be back with in in-person race on June 25, 2022 in Phoenix Park. We will still be offering a virtual race options so people can run, walk, bounce or skip whenever and wherever they would like! The Charity Classic is made up of beautiful running routes along the Chippewa River and features a 10K and 2 mile walk/run and two Youth races.

· Proceeds from the event will benefit three veteran-focused partner charities: Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas for Service of Eau Claire, and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. We are proud to give back to those who have served and the organizations that advocate for making a difference in veterans’ lives.

· Upon registration, all participants will receive a free t-shirt, sunglasses, meal ticket, and one free charity vote. Virtual race participants will have their t-shirt and sunglasses mailed to them at no charge. Additionally, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award medals will be given for the in-person race to the top male and top female 10K & 2 Mile finishers in their age categories.

· If you’re not a runner, there are still plenty of reasons to head to Phoenix Park and help the Royal Credit Union Foundation raise money for a great cause! In addition to the beloved Charity Classic, which includes a 10K and 2 mile walk/run and two Youth races Rock the Riverfront features:

o Music : We’ll have a DJ playing music to keep the crowd pumped and dancing along while they wait for the runners to pass by.

o Family Games : Bring the whole family along to Phoenix Park to celebrate, as there will be inflatables, a dunk tank, face painting, sign making, cash-grab booth, and more!

o Food Trucks : A variety of food trucks will be available. All registered participants will receive a meal ticket that can be redeemed for one free meal.

o Pre-Event Activities : We will again be hosting the Traditional Rock Hunt and new, Youth Rock Hunt in the weeks leading up to the event. People should follow Royal’s social media channels for updates and the chance to participate in some other fun contests along the way.

Why We Do This Event

· The Royal Credit Union Foundation wanted to create an event that was reflective of the growing, vibrant downtown Eau Claire area and support the communities we serve at the same time! So we decided to take our beloved Charity Classic run/walk and enhance it. In 2017 we created Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. It is a downtown family celebration featuring recreation, food and fun while at the same time providing an opportunity to fundraise for a few great charities.

Charities and Impact:

· Since we began the Charity Classic in 1995, we have donated over 350 thousand dollars to charities through this event. Proceeds for the 2022 event will go to our three partner charities: Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas for Service of Eau Claire, and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. All three will benefit, but participants get to choose the big winner. Registered participants will receive one free vote at the time of registration. Additional votes can be purchased for $2 each to help the charity of their choice win the big prize. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000 ; second place will receive $7,500 ; third place will receive $5,000. We are proud to be able to use this year’s Rock the Riverfront event to give back to those who have served and the organizations that advocate for making a difference in veterans’ lives.

2022 Schedule

Friday, June 24, 2022

· 4:30-6:30 pm Pre-registration packet pick-up at Royal Credit Union Corporate Center

Saturday, June 22, 2022

· 7am Registration and pre-registration packet pick-up

· 8am 10K run/walk

· 10am 2 mile run/walk

· 11:00am ½ mile youth race

· 11:15am ¼ mile youth race

· 8am-12:30pm Family games, food trucks, live music, and more!

2022 Race Prices

Early Bird Prices thru February 25

· 10K & 2 Mile $30

· Youth ½ & ¼ Mile $15

Pre-Registration Prices: February 26-June 23

· 10K & 2 Mile $40

· Youth ½ & ¼ Mile $15

Registration Prices: June 24-25

· 10K & 2 Mile $45

· Youth ½ & ¼ Mile $15

Race Information

· Our fast 10K route is a loop course and does not have any sharp turnarounds that tend to slow a runner down. The route runs through Phoenix, Owen and Carson Park.

· There will be a chip mat start for the 10K and 2 mile races, which is the best way to give a true running time to the large number of runners that we have participate.

· For the in-person race, there are awards for the top three male and female winners in each age division. Age divisions are broken down in 10 year increments for the 10K and 2 mile races.

· Prizes will be given to the overall male and female winners in the 10K and 2 mile races

· All participants in the children’s races will receive a medal as well (children’s races are not chip timed)

· Race routes will be available on our website; rcu.org/race

2021 Stats

· More than 500 men, women, and children participated in the 27th annual Charity Classic

· $27,500 gift- Heyde Center for the Arts/Chippewa Valley Cultural Association received $15,000, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild $7,500, and Northern Star Theatre Company received $5,000

· Fastest 10K time: male 42:19, female 51:59

· Fastest 2 mile time: male 13:03, female 17:04

Previous Charities 2021: Heyde Center for the Arts/Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Northern Star Theatre Company

2020: Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls, National Alliance on Mental Illness Chippewa Valley, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers in Whitehall, WI.

2019: Stepping Stones: Food, Shelter, Support, the Open Door Clinic, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation

2018: King’s Closet, Whitehall Public Library, and the Literacy Chippewa Valley

2017: Feed My People Food Bank of Eau Claire, Boys and Girls Club of Chippewa Falls, and Huey’s Hideaway Children’s Museum of Medford/Colby

2016: Beaver Creek Reserve (2 year commitment)

2015: Beaver Creek Reserve (2 year commitment)

2014: Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley

2013: Homeless Shelters: Sojourner House (Eau Claire), Grace Place (Somerset), The Family Place (St. Paul)

2012: Youth Mentoring Programs: UWEC Blugold Beginnings, Kinship of Rice Lake & Cameron and Kinship of Polk County

2011: The Community Table/St. Vincent DePaul Food Shelf-Rice Lake

2010: Free Clinics of Wisconsin

2009: Feed My People Food Bank

2008: WYSP (Wisconsin Youth Sports Programs)

2007: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin

About RCU Foundation

The RCU Foundation (Foundation) was established in 2012 to support organizations and initiatives in communities where Royal Credit Union operates in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The Foundation focuses on large-scale, capital projects that help build community and create the spaces where people come together. Focus areas include education, health, and the arts. The Foundation hosts the annual Rock the Riverfront-Charity Classic event in Eau Claire. Currently, it has awarded more than $6 million in grants. Contact foundation@rcu.org for more information.

About Royal Credit Union

Royal Credit Union is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 240,000 Members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Royal is driven by a core ideology built on a strong purpose and values. You can open an account or apply for a low-rate loan at Royal Credit Union if you live or work in 26 counties in western Wisconsin or 16 counties in Minnesota. Counties served in Wisconsin include Adams, Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, and Wood. Counties served in Minnesota include Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright. Realtors in the state of Wisconsin or Minnesota are also eligible to join the credit union. Visit rcu.org or call Royal Credit Union at 800-341-9911 for more information.

