Study: Tourists spent 21% more in Wisconsin in 2021

Memorial Day weekend was a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.
Memorial Day weekend was a welcome sight to Wisconsin travel destinations like Wisconsin Dells.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.

Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion.

