Volunteers needed for Country Fest and Rock Fest

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -As Country Fest and Rock Fest get closer, volunteers are needed to help out with the music festivals in Chippewa County.

More than 900 shifts still need to be filled from ticket booths to pop tents. By helping to recruit volunteers for the festivals’, Children’s Charities, which provides free, one-on-one instruction to children who struggle with reading, writing, and spelling, gets paid.

The greatest need for volunteers is for the evening/night shifts on Thursday and Saturday for Country Fest and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for Rock Fest.

While you don’t get paid as a volunteer, you do get free general admission tickets to watch the concerts after your shift or on another day. A typical shift is from about 5:00 p.m. to midnight.

“They do have to be 18 or older if they are in any of the bars. But if they are 14 to 18, they can work in the pop tents and also in the ticket booths. So we have some flexibility there with those younger people. That way we want to come out and enjoy the shows,” Tammy Tillotson, Children’s Charities Executive Director, said.

Country Fest is June 22 through the 25. To sign up to volunteer a form is available here or you can email fest4fun@gmail.com.

