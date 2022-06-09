WAGNER TAILS: Ivan, Raven, Stormy and Gunner, Taj

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Ivan, Raven and Stormy... these littermates were born at the Trempealeau County Humane Society three months ago.

Raven is the long haired girl, Stormy is a short haired girl and Ivan is their short haired brother. They are full of spunk. Curiosity keeps these kittens very busy.

They should do well with other cats in the home, that’s if you’re not interested in adopting three kittens at once. If these three cuties aren’t enough for you to pick from, TCHS has two more litters of kittens available for adoption.

Click HERE for the adoption information. You can call (608) 525-2300 or email.

A Rottweiler and a hound are each available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. Gunner is five years old and approximately 70 pounds. Taj is one-year-old and weighs 50 pounds.

In typical hound fashion, Taj loves to smell everything and has a strong curiosity. Staff members at DCHS say he’s an affectionate dog who loves attention from people. Taj loves to discover new things. He’s looking for a family he can explore with during the day and curl up with at night.

Gunner is also looking for an active and adventurous family. He loves long hikes and squirrel watching. Gunner likes making friends with other dogs, but he’s looking for a home without small children. He’s described as a bit goofy at times, but I think we could all use a little goofiness in our lives.

Click HERE for the adoption application. You can call 715-232-9790 or email.

