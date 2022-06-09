Western Tech nursing students take part in poverty simulation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Nursing students at Western Technical College are getting a crash course in living on a tight budget.

Thursday morning, students took part in a poverty simulation, which instructor Julie Anderson says is designed to illustrate the everyday difficulties of having limited income.

“Each student is assigned to be part of a family, and that family has a monthly budget,” Anderson explained. “They have bills to pay, they have kids to get to school, they have to go to work, and so they have to live that life experience with the resources that were assigned to their family.”

Anderson says it’s the first time this type of exercise has been utilized in Western’s nursing program, and she believes it has significant value for students.

“It’s hard to gauge what poverty looks like, and so this simulation gives us an opportunity to show them what that life experience might look like in poverty,” Anderson added.

Students Megan Brueggen and Kaylee Halverson say it was challenging to keep track of all of their household expenses.

“It was very easy to forget you have bills due,” Brueggen expressed.

“We had a utility guy come knocking on our door because we forgot to pay that,” Halverson responded.

In addition, unexpected events made it even harder to balance the monthly budget.

“We had somebody come up and tells us that a great aunt died, and so we have to cover the cost of the funeral, and that’s another $500,” Brueggen explained. “When you look at all of our expenses for the month, it already outweighs the monthly income.”

Overall, Anderson says the goal of the project is to demonstrate the different financial struggles a patient could be having.

“If we’re wondering why somebody didn’t come to the doctor, could they afford their gas to get there, if they bring three kids into a surgical appointment, could they not afford daycare,” Anderson listed. “There’s a lot of things that happen in the nursing world that we need to understand, and so we’re hoping this experience will help develop some empathy and some understanding for that lived experience.”

36 students took part in the simulation, which Anderson says will be part of Western’s nursing curriculum for the foreseeable future.

