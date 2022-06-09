Advertisement

WisDOT reports increase in deadly crashes

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging motorists to drive safely after it is reporting a rise in deadly crashes.

The agency noted Wednesday that 209 people have died in crashes so far this year, which is 16 more deaths than it was at the same point in 2021. WisDOT stated that most of those who have died were the driver of the vehicles involved.

With summer travel beginning soon, the department is reminding families that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“Sadly, many of the tragedies that result from dangerous driving are 100% preventable,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “We need everyone to do their part to keep our roads safe. Drive sober. Buckle up, phone down. Every trip, every time.”

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day typically result in more fatal crashes and injuries, the department stated.

WisDOT also noted that seatbelt use has dropped two percentage points since 2019, with a 2021 survey reporting 88% of drivers and passengers buckle up.

Other states nationwide are also reporting an increase in crash deaths and risky driving behaviors, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reporting an increase in traffic deaths by 10.5% in 2021. This is the largest annual percentage increase in nearly 50 years since that agency has been tracking this data.

