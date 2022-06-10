Advertisement

48th Annual Parade of Homes June 11-18

Hello Wisconsin is live from home #7 on the parade located at 6585 S Lowes Creek Road, Eau...
Hello Wisconsin is live from home #7 on the parade located at 6585 S Lowes Creek Road, Eau Claire.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s the time we’ve all been waiting for. The 48th Annual Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association Parade of Homes returns this weekend.

If you’re in the market for a new home, looking for some inspiration on your own remodel or would just like to tour dream homes throughout the Chippewa Valley, you’re in luck.

This year’s lineup includes 14 homes total: 8 new builds, 2 remodels and 4 homes available for viewing virtually.

Tickets will be $8 through June 10 and then $10 after June 10. You may purchase your tickets at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie, online or at the first home you visit.

The new and remodeled homes are open Sat. June 11th and Sun. June 12th 10a.m. to 5p.m. and the new homes are also open Mon. June 13th through Fri. June 17th 5 to 9p.m. and Sat. June 18th 10a.m. to 5p.m.

Christina Thrun, executive officer of the home builders association and Matt Ness with Steen Construction, join Hello Wisconsin live Friday.

To view the map of homes, buy your tickets or to learn more about this year’s parade, see here.

