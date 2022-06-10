Alice in Dairyland promotes June Dairy Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, talks about the importance of National Dairy Month.

“In Wisconsin, our dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country and globe AND 95% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned,” Julia said.

Julia also shared recipes and ways people can celebrate dairy!

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.