Advertisement

Alice in Dairyland promotes June Dairy Month

Wisconsin's 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, celebrates June Dairy Month
Wisconsin's 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, celebrates June Dairy Month(Alice in Dairyland)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, talks about the importance of National Dairy Month.

“In Wisconsin, our dairy farmers have dedicated their lives to feeding communities across the state, country and globe AND 95% of Wisconsin dairy farms are family owned,” Julia said.

Julia also shared recipes and ways people can celebrate dairy!

Grilled Pound Cake with Fruit Compote

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
According to investigators, the 26-year-old Minnesota man is a suspect in several other thefts...
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Steen Construction, Inc. 2022 Parade Home
Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes
Eau Claire Community Foundation logo.
Eau Claire Community Foundation celebrates 25 years
Honoring Our Veterans
Rock the Riverfront Charity Classic Run/Walk on June 25th
Doll and Pet Parade
Doll & Pet Parade scheduled for June 19