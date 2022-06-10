Advertisement

Chicago man sentenced to 20 years in March 2020 homicide

Joe Moya didn’t show any emotion sitting in the courtroom as Judge Schumacher read his sentence.
By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chicago man is sentenced Friday for his role in a March 2020 homicide in Eau Claire.

Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Joe Moya to 20 years in prison.

Joe Moya didn’t show any emotion sitting in the courtroom as Judge Schumacher read his sentence. In addition to the 20-year sentence he received for felony murder, Schumacher sentenced Moya to three years in prison for aggravated assault.

Those sentences will be served concurrently. This comes after Moya pleaded guilty to those two charges in January of this year.

On March 20th, 2020, Moya and Juan Olivarez drove to Eau Claire from Chicago. The two men, who are members of the Latin Kings gang broke into a home on Kappus Drive. Someone shot Edwin Garcia-Smith three times, killing him, they also shot a woman, injuring her leg.

Judge Schumacher sentenced Olivarez to 19 years in prison last month. Speaking before announcing Moya’s sentence today, the judge continually referred to the “viciousness” of the crime.

“Nothing was done to change the direction of where this was headed. He may or may not have known exactly where this was headed but he surely had all day long to persuade the other two that this wasn’t a good idea, ‘Let’s go back to Chicago,’” Judge Schumacher said.

Prosecutors say a third man, Ian Kearns, was with Moya and Olivarez at the time of the crime. Though Kearns was charged in the case, he was found dead in Illinois about a month after the crime.

