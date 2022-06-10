Cinder City Days underway in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, Cinder City Days is happening in Altoona.

The carnival kicked off Thursday night with a variety of activities continuing in and around Cinder City Park through Sunday. This year’s event features a car show and two concerts, one Friday night and the other Saturday night.

The big parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. New this year is a grilling tournament featuring nine teams competing in four different food categories.

Cinder City Days is organized by the Altoona Lions Club. For more information you can visit their website.

