Advertisement

Cinder City Days underway in Altoona

The carnival kicked off Thursday night with a variety of activities continuing in and around...
The carnival kicked off Thursday night with a variety of activities continuing in and around Cinder City Park through Sunday.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking for an event the whole family can enjoy, Cinder City Days is happening in Altoona.

The carnival kicked off Thursday night with a variety of activities continuing in and around Cinder City Park through Sunday. This year’s event features a car show and two concerts, one Friday night and the other Saturday night.

The big parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m. New this year is a grilling tournament featuring nine teams competing in four different food categories.

Cinder City Days is organized by the Altoona Lions Club. For more information you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
According to investigators, the 26-year-old Minnesota man is a suspect in several other thefts...
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The Princeton School District says they put teacher Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave...
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says

Latest News

Fixed live shot for web video
UW System notes in the media release resident undergraduate tuition has not changed since...
UW System Regents vote to maintain tuition freeze for 2022-23
The intersection of Hwy. 124 and 40th Ave. in Lake Hallie, Wis. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Road work to begin at busy Lake Hallie intersection June 13
Cars driving past construction on U.S. 12 in Eau Claire County, Wis. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Crews working on U.S. Hwy 12 in Eau Claire County