CMN Hospitals Miracle Kid embraces differences, educates others

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Embracing the things that make us different is something a Stanley teenager said she learned at an early age, while educating others.

Morgan Halls is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals 2022 Miracle Kid. She was diagnosed with scoliosis at 6-months-old. But the full details of her case were not known until she turned 5.

“It took a while,” Morgan’s parents Roger and Carrie Halls said. “We had DNA tests done and genetic testing done to look at a lot of this stuff. It was several months, years even, after her first surgery when they officially wrote it up and said ‘this is what it was.’”

Her first surgery would come around age 5. Morgan said she endured more than a dozen spinal surgeries, including receiving magnetic rods on her spine.

“For five years I had to go in two times every year. And my firsts [surgeries] were obviously very long stays, but as time went on, they were just in the same day and out the same day,” she explained.

In 2020, Morgan received a life-changing procedure known as a spinal fusion. The procedure eliminated her bi-annual visits to the doctor. People that have magnetic rods typically visit the doctor twice a year.

“My spinal fusion was hopefully my last surgery and the best thing to ever happen to me in my life,” Morgan said.

Her differences were noticeable in school. She said she used that as a way to educate her peers about people with her condition and others.

“I remember showing up in kindergarten and people were a little confused as to why I looked so weird,” Morgan explained. “So, what I did to demonstrate was I took my fist and punched my stomach. Of course, I was protected because I had this back-brace on which was supposed to stabilize my back so I wouldn’t droop down like this anymore. When I was younger, I wasn’t able to hold my own head up.”

Morgan said she has been able to enlighten several people about her medical differences and other differences that make people stand out. She plans to continue to do so.

“It’s most definitely educating people and helping other kids know they’re not alone like how I felt because feeling alone is the worst feeling ever,” she said. “I just want to give kids that sign that you’re not alone. You’re not alone. There’s always people out there.”

