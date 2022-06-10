Advertisement

Crews working on U.S. Hwy 12 in Eau Claire County

By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - People who take U.S. Hwy 12 as a part of their daily commute may be spending more time in their car.

That’s because crews are rehabbing the road between County Roads D and M. That spans from the far-east side of Fall Creek to just past Augusta.

“We’re taking the existing asphalt, we’re recycling it as our new asphalt pavement base and then we’re repaving over the top of it with new asphalt,” said Tyler Rongstad, the project’s supervisor.

Isaac Millen feels pain from the construction. He’s the manager at Skinners Smoke Shack. Sometimes he has to go to Eau Claire to get supplies barbecue restaurant. That trip recently got longer.

“The construction can definitely be a hassle,” he said. “It can slow us down from getting products that we need.”

During construction, U.S. 12 will remain open. Crews are working in phases along the nearly 10-mile stretch of road. They’re also only doing one side of the two-lane highway at a time.

That means traffic can pass but drivers heading in one direction must wait for people going the other way to get through the work zone.

“We have people set up on either side of the work zone and we neck the project down to one lane instead of two, and they will direct traffic at kind of a stop-go sort of functioning that allows traffic to still move through the project while allowing us to have a work zone at the same time,” Rongstad said.

That means people like Millen are budgeting a little more time when they have to go to Eau Claire.

“It kind of sucks,” Millen said.

Rongstad said work should continue through September.

The $6 million project should extend the life of the road at least another 10-15 years.

