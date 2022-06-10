High Cliff State Park hosts tree climbing championship

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - High Cliff State Park is the host site of the 2022 Wisconsin Tree Climbing Championship.

The weekend event is held by the Wisconsin Arborist Association. There are several disciplines among arborists, but the core of the industry involves climbing trees for the care and maintenance of the urban forest.

“We have a good handful of first-time climbers that are competing this weekend, some perennial climbers that have been climbing for a number of years coming back. And then this year we have, I believe, four out-of-state competitors that are coming as guests to kind of showcase some out-of-state talent as well,” Mike Stanonik, head technician of the climbing competition, said.

There will be five preliminary events that test a climber’s speed, rope access, maneuverability, aerial rescue techniques and safety.

Top competitors will advance Saturday to a masters event, then both a male and female climbing champion will be crowned.

The winner advances to the international competition in Montreal next year.

