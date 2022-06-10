Advertisement

Man gets 40 months for starting fire during Kenosha protest

A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, protesters walk past police with their arms up, in...
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, protesters walk past police with their arms up, in Kenosha, Wis., as a building burns in the background.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Racine man to 40 months in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a furniture store during protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller sentenced 23-year-old Devon Vaughn on Thursday. Vaughn pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to commit arson. His attorney, Joshua Uller, said Vaughn acted “entirely out of his character.”

The judge noted the Aug. 24 fire at B&L Office Furniture caused nearly $2 million in damage and deeply frightened the family of Linda Carpenter, who started the business with her husband more than 40 years ago.

The protests began on Aug. 23 after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. Blake survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

On the third night of the protests, Aug. 25, Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men on the streets, killing two of them. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges in November after he argued he fired in self-defense.

Most Read

State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
According to investigators, the 26-year-old Minnesota man is a suspect in several other thefts...
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Harper, Phils win 7th in a row, hand Brews 6th straight loss
FILE - Teammates George Thompson (24) and Pat Smith (11) of Marquette leap for rebound in the...
Former Marquette basketball star George Thompson dies at 74
gavel
California man gets 5 years for money laundering