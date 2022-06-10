Advertisement

Mural project growing in Black River Falls

By JD Danielson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - They say art can bring people together; for Dave Hatch and Tom Cooper, it did the opposite for about a year.

Now working in harmony, the two look to use the creativity of Cosa Ink’s mural creations to hopefully improve the town they both love.

As a mural started growing on the side of a Black River Falls business in 2021, a dispute between the owner of that business and the city also grew.

“This gentleman right here cost me a lot of money,” said Dave Hatch.

Dave Hatch is the owner of Karma Used and New, a family-owned and operated and consignment shop. Hatch enlisted two artists with the business Cosa Ink to turn a wall of his building into a colorful canvas, but Tom Cooper, the President of the Black River Falls Downtown Association, wasn’t sold on the idea.

“We spent a lot of time on historic preservation and getting things cleaned up and revitalized downtown,” Cooper said. “Then I get the new kid in town that comes in and goes and puts up a doodle grid.”

A doodle grid alone looks like graffiti, until it’s finished, that is. As the mural progressed, so did communication between Hatch and Cooper.

“We butted heads for a long time, but we never really communicated with each other well,” said Hatch. “Now we are on the same page.”

“Once the mural was done, it was absolutely gorgeous,” Cooper said.

Cody Sanderson, the lead artist and founder of Cosa Ink, says the community is embracing the project.

“Even when I’m out here working, I peek around the corner and there’s always people taking pictures, so I’m pretty proud of that.”

You can expect to see even more colorful content popping up in Black River Falls as more business owners are requesting murals for their walls too.

Thanks to the mural’s popularity, the Black River Falls Car Show has moved back to the downtown area.

Hatch and Cooper hope more murals will bring even more people to the city.

