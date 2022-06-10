Advertisement

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say Donald Trump’s pick for governor can stay on the ballot, despite questions over the required paperwork he submitted to be allowed to run.

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Friday to allow construction company co-owner Tim Michels to appear on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary.

Trump endorsed Michels over three other Republican candidates seeking to oust Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the presidential battleground state.

But Democrats filed a complaint with the elections commission arguing that Michels didn’t include his correct mailing address on his nomination papers.

