Advertisement

Popeyes to sell chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.
The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WEWS staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) – Take a trip back to 1972 this Sunday as Popeyes celebrates 50 years.

The fast-food chain is selling two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents – the same price it sold for when it opened.

The deal will last for a week starting June 12, the official anniversary, and comes with a $5 order minimum.

The chicken chain plans to announce more celebration deals as the month continues.

Copyright 2022 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
According to investigators, the 26-year-old Minnesota man is a suspect in several other thefts...
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
FILE - A model of the new Air Force One design sits on a table during a meeting between...
Biden nixes Trump design for Air Force One over cost, delay