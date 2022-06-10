Advertisement

Road work to begin at busy Lake Hallie intersection June 13

The intersection of Hwy. 124 and 40th Ave. in Lake Hallie, Wis. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
The intersection of Hwy. 124 and 40th Ave. in Lake Hallie, Wis. on Thursday, June 9, 2022.(WEAU)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is set to begin June 13 at the intersection of Hwy 124 and 40th Ave. in Lake Hallie.

According to the Village of Lake Hallie, crews will construct a right-turn lane for drivers going from eastbound on 40th Ave. to southbound on Hwy. 124. Changes will also be made to the adjacent railroad crossing.

Drivers will not be able to access 40th Ave. west of Hwy. 124. They can detour by take County Road OO to 120th Street.

The work is expected to be completed around Aug. 12.

