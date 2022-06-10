Second person charged in fatal La Crosse shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A second person has been charged as part of a homicide investigation in La Crosse.

17-year-old Jackson Greengrass of La Crosse, who was hurt in the incident, was charged with attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide, felony murder by battery as a party to a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Greengrass is accused of firing a gun at 18-year-old Sage Hicke of Ontario, who was charged Monday with 1st-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Vondrashek, a Logan High School student, died due to multiple gunshot wounds on the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse on May 22, according to documents filed with the charges.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Greengrass and Vondrashek arrived to a party that Hicke was at in La Crosse and confronted Hicke outside. Witnesses said Vondrashek and Hicke got into a fight outside of the party. Multiple witnesses said Vondrashek hit Hicke in the head with a gun before any shots were fired. One witness said Greengrass was pointing a gun at Hicke as well, and Greengrass was the first to fire shots during the conflict, but other witnesses provided conflicting information. Multiple witnesses said they saw Hicke fire several shots at Vondrashek and Greengrass, and multiple witnesses told investigators that Vondrashek got shot in the face. The first officer that arrived at the scene said that Vondrashek had an apparent bullet wound near his neck. Police found a total of 10 shell casings at the scene, as well as a gun, during their investigation.

Greengrass was arrested on May 23 after going to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the La Crosse Police Department. At the time, police recommended misdemeanor charges of endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18. Once the charges were formally filed, Judge Elliott Levine issued a warrant for Greengrass’s arrest Wednesday. Greengrass had an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Police said that Hicke turned himself in on June 3. Hicke, who made his initial appearance in court Monday, is being held at the La Crosse County Jail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14, according to online court records.

