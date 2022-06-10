Tourism dollars on the rise throughout Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being heavily impacted by the pandemic in 2020, Wisconsin’s tourism industry is bouncing back in a major way.

According to the Department of Tourism, visitor spending fell by 28% in 2020, going from $13.7 billion in 2019 down to $9.8 billion one year later.

2021 tourism numbers were released by the department this week, and showed that visitors spent $12.9 billion throughout the state, an increase of 31% from the year prior.

Department of Tourism Secretary-Designee Anne Sayers says Wisconsin tourism generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact in 2021, with all corners of the state being represented in that surge.

“We saw double-digit growth in each of our 72 counties, and you really can’t ask for more than that,” Sayers detailed. “We hosted more than 102 million visitor trips, we generated more than $1.4 billion in state and local taxes.”

Sayers adds the recovery of tourism is benefiting Wisconsin in a number of different ways.

“This industry is enormous, it means so much to the overall economy of our state in the taxes that we collect and our ability to put our resources towards the things that matter, like roads, and health care, and more,” Sayers explained.

As Sayers mentioned, every county in the state reported growth in both total business sales and direct visitor spending last year, including La Crose County.

Explore La Crosse Executive Director A.J. Frels says the county saw $262 million in visitor spending in 2021, much of which was generated by travelers getting back out on the road.

“Leisure travel, particularly, came back with a vengeance,” Frels said. “It was wonderful, we were so thrilled to see the people want to get out and travel.”

La Crosse County finished in the top ten in visitor spending last year, but Frels says numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Frels explains there’s a particular sector that still needs to recover to continue the county’s positive trend.

“The missing component from the 2021 numbers is the meetings and conventions,” Frels said. “As we see that rally and come back again, and it is already, then we will see those numbers rise even higher.”

Much like La Crosse County, Sayers says the state as a whole also has room to grow.

“This is looking a lot more like a dial than a switch, so we are surging back here in 2021, but we’re not quite there yet,” Sayers expressed. “That’s okay, we are following the trajectory that experts predicted from the outset, and we’re getting there, and these numbers really prove that we’re getting there in hurry.”

Wisconsin tourism supported more than 169,000 full and part-time jobs across the state in 2021, a 7% increase from 2020.

On the whole, tourism’s $20.9 billion economic impact was a 21% jump up from 2020′s impact of $17.3 billion.

