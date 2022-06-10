Advertisement

UW System Regents vote to maintain tuition freeze for 2022-23

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents vote to maintain tuition freeze for 2022-23.

The UW System Board of Regents is announcing in a media release they’ve “approved a 2022-23 annual operating budget that continues a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates as recommended by System President Jay Rothman.”

UW System notes in their media release resident undergraduate tuition has not changed since fiscal year 2013-14.

“Keeping our universities affordable and accessible is a priority, and thanks to the funding we received from Governor Evers, we are freezing tuition this coming academic year,” Rothman said. “Moving forward, it is critical we make the investments necessary to enhance the quality of education that makes the University of Wisconsin System attractive to students while maintaining affordability for Wisconsin families.”

“We appreciate the legislature’s recognition of the Board as the tuition-setting authority for the UW System,” Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III, said. “The affordability review requested by President Rothman will provide us the data we need to make decisions going forward.”

You can view the full media release by the UW System here.

