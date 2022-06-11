1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County

TOWNSHIP OF CLEVELAND, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman has died and an 11-year-old is hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Chippewa County.

According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash located at State Highway 64 east of 210th Avenue in the Township of Cleveland

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release it was reported that a vehicle was upside down in a swap. The informant, with the help of other people, found a woman in the water. They pulled the woman out of the water and began life saving measures. Additionally, they found a child who was trapped inside the vehicle and pulled them out of the vehicle which was “submerged in the water.” They immediately began life saving measures on the child. Upon the arrival of crews life saving measures were continued.

The woman, identified as 48-year-old Sara Lemay, died due to injuries suffered. The child was flown by Lifelink to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says investigation indicates Lemay was driving the vehicle that was traveling eastbound on State Highway 64 when she lost control, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch. The vehicle overturned coming to rest upside down in the water.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were the Cornell Fire Department, Cornell Ambulance, Chippewa Falls Ambulance, 2 Lifelink helicopter, Chippewa County Coroner Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.