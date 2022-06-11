Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 2-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.

Aubrey has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sundress and diamond stud earrings.

She is believed to be with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue in a Ford F-150 truck with tag PXI5373. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs
Shawn Hock
Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
Summerfest offering free admission ticket for jars of peanut butter
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war