Art Crawl returns to Banbury Place

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists and art lovers are gathering at Banbury Place this weekend for the return of the 12th annual Art Crawl.

They say being excited is an understatement.

“The energy is great,” says Johna Stern. “Everybody here has worked so hard. There’s a team of volunteers that puts this event on and they have worked countless hours getting ready for this. We have amazing local artists here supporting us in addition to the tenants here in this building.”

Johna Stern owns a furniture restoration shop, Studio 111, out of Banbury. In her first art crawl since moving into the new space, she says she is feeling all the love.

“I think the way that the community comes and supports artists and small local businesses is amazing,” she said. “That’s the great part of living in Eau Claire.”

Even some of the businesses in Banbury are getting in on the art action like John Koenig of Undercity Games, whose daughter is showing of her own artistic skills.

“It is all at will, donation proceeds go straight to my daughter, who produces these wonderful painted toilet paper tube animals,” he said. “They’re called Maddy’s Rolls.”

The old factory is filled with paintings, ceramics, music, and dance. Art Crawl board member Mindy Huntress says it’s been great to see it all come together.

“It’s taken a lot of planning, but it is so exciting just to see everybody come in today and just in every corner there’s something going on,” she said.

While many already see Eau Claire as an art community, illustrator Mark Lone says Banbury is a community within itself.

“I think art cultivates art,” he said. “You don’t want to like build a wall and keep more starting artists out. You want to build a longer table and try to help people out.”

In addition to art displays, demonstrations, live music and plenty of food can be enjoyed throughout the crawl.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.