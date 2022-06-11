Chippewa Valley Child Care Task Force receives grant from state DCF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A task force charged with solving the Chippewa Valley’s child care crisis is getting a little help from the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) awarded a $75,000 “Dream Up!” grant to the Chippewa Valley Child Care Task Force.

The task force was formed in 2021 to help find child care solutions in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

The local group said it’s not sure how it will spend the money.

A DCF official said making child care more accessible is vital to the state’s economy.

“When you think about roads and highways and all of the things that you need as a state, as an economy, as a community to function, you need child care and you need high-quality child care,” said Erin Arango-Escalante, DCF Division of Early Care and Education Administrator.

The Chippewa Valley task force is expected to receive it’s grant money in the fall.

Arango-Escalante said approximately 30 communities across Wisconsin will receive more than $8 million in “Dream Up!” grants.

