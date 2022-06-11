Advertisement

Eau Claire United hosts large soccer tournament

The youth soccer program hosts a large tournament, featuring over 100 teams, and 3500 out of town visitors.
The youth soccer program hosts a large tournament, featuring over 100 teams, and 3500 out of town visitors.(WEAU)
By JD Danielson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A large sporting event drawing thousands of people to Eau Claire this weekend got underway.

The Eau Claire United youth soccer program is hosting an invitational tournament at the soccer park near Bollinger Fields.

Nearly 100 teams from throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota are attending, with more than 3500 people expected to be in town.

Tournament director Doug Morosky says traffic won’t be a concern despite the large crowd.

“We do stagger our games out throughout morning to late so that there is at least a space for people to travel and park,” he said.

Soccer games begin Saturday morning at 9:00 am and Sunday morning at 8:00 am.

