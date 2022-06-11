Advertisement

Man found guilty in murder of missing woman

Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.
Jesus Contreras Perez has been found guilty in the murder of Cassandra Ayon.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Mosinee man has been found guilty of killing a missing woman and hiding her remains.

A jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking. The five-day trial ended Friday.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. There has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Court documents say Ayon and Contreras Perez have a child together.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in 2020 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
According to investigators, the 26-year-old Minnesota man is a suspect in several other thefts...
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a photo with a little fan in Green Bay.
Mom shares daughter’s joy of meeting Aaron Rodgers at grocery store
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Task Force to Receive $75,000 Child Care Grant
Chippewa Valley Task Force to Receive $75,000 Child Care Grant
The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) awarded a $75,000 “Dream Up!” grant to...
Chippewa Valley Child Care Task Force receives grant from state DCF
Tourism Dollars on the Rise Statewide
Tourism Dollars on the Rise Statewide
Joe Moya Sentenced to 20 Years for 2020 Eau Claire Homicide
Joe Moya Sentenced to 20 Years for 2020 Eau Claire Homicide