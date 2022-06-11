Advertisement

Summerfest offering free admission ticket for jars of peanut butter

((Source: Summerfest))
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t forget to grab some jars of peanut butter before heading out to Summerfest!

Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance and Johnson Controls, is once again granting free admission to festgoers on their opening day, June 23 as part of their Stomp Out Hunger Day. This special action day is now in its 15th year as part of the Milwaukee festival.

Anyone arriving from 12-3 p.m. on June 23 is being asked to donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive one free admission ticket. These admission tickets are valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

Food donations will be accepted at all three Summerfest gates.

The lineup during Summerfest at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage this year features headliners such as the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the BoDeans, Vertical Horizon, and more. Each night will end with a DJ session from DJDevast8, Djay Mando and DJ Shawna. A full list of the lineup can be found below. The shows will run throughout Summerfest, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

June 23 - Dirty Dozen Brass Band

June 24 - Vertical Horizon

June 25 - The Record Company

June 30 - The Wailers

July 1 - The New Pornographers

July 2 - BoDeans

July 7 - The Happy Fits

July 8 - Remi Wolf

July 9 - Guster

For more information and a full lineup of music artists, visit summerfest.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs
Shawn Hock
Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

Brandon Colligan
Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point
According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
EC United Soccer Tourney Draws Crowd
EC United Soccer Tourney Draws Crowd
Art Crawl Returns to Banbury Place
Art Crawl Returns to Banbury Place