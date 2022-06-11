Advertisement

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man last seen in Stevens Point

Brandon Colligan
Brandon Colligan(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Brandon Colligan, 26, was last seen June 10 when he met with a friend for coffee in Stevens Point. Colligan left the coffee shop to get something from his car and never returned. The friend he was with said Colligan had been acting strange. Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned near a family member’s house in the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. His phone and wallet were left inside the vehicle.

Colligan is described as 5′10″ and 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved dress shirt and blue shorts.

If you have any information, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs
Shawn Hock
Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
According to investigators, the 26-year-old Minnesota man is a suspect in several other thefts...
Man charged with stealing over $20K in jewelry from Eau Claire Kohl’s

Latest News

According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
EC United Soccer Tourney Draws Crowd
EC United Soccer Tourney Draws Crowd
Art Crawl Returns to Banbury Place
Art Crawl Returns to Banbury Place
The art crawl returns to Banbury after two years of cancellations from COVID-19.
Art Crawl returns to Banbury Place