Annual Chippewa Valley Pride Festival returns to Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual pride festival returned to Phoenix Park Saturday.

The Chippewa Valley Pride Festival had yoga, Zumba, performances, and more.

Jason Bennett with the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is one of the organizers. He says the festival creates a safe space for people in the LGBTQ+ community to meet and embrace one another.

“I think it’s important to hold events like this to remind people that even if they feel like there aren’t others out there, there are others out there, and there’s a community that supports them from youth up, up through adults and elder,” Bennett said.

There were also organizations set up offering local resources for people who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bennett estimates around 1,000 people attended this year’s event.

