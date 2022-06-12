Advertisement

Annual Chippewa Valley Pride Festival returns to Phoenix Park

The annual event was held in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park.
The annual event was held in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual pride festival returned to Phoenix Park Saturday.

The Chippewa Valley Pride Festival had yoga, Zumba, performances, and more.

Jason Bennett with the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is one of the organizers. He says the festival creates a safe space for people in the LGBTQ+ community to meet and embrace one another.

“I think it’s important to hold events like this to remind people that even if they feel like there aren’t others out there, there are others out there, and there’s a community that supports them from youth up, up through adults and elder,” Bennett said.

There were also organizations set up offering local resources for people who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bennett estimates around 1,000 people attended this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 8:32 p.m....
1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Chippewa County
After investigation the driver, identified as 41-year-old Amy Conner of Eau Claire, was...
Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense
La Crosse Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Justice Deeny on June 6, 2022 as a suspect in a drug...
Man charged with 20 felonies after police seize over $1 million in drugs
Shawn Hock
Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say

Latest News

The non-profit's mobile education exhibit made a stop in Eau Claire during it tour across the...
Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit makes a stop in Eau Claire
The last time Chippewa Falls had a ren fair was over a decade ago.
Renaissance Festival returns to Chippewa Falls
Tours of the plant were given to community members amid concerns over the proposed water...
Eau Claire water treatment plant offers tours amid concerns over proposed Niagara Bottling facility
Renaissance Festival
Renaissance Festival Returns To Chippewa Falls (6/11/22)