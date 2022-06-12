Chippewa Falls artist honors Lily Peters through window art

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - More than a month after the death of a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls, the community is continuing to find ways to remember her.

One artist is doing so by using her talents and the symbol of a flower.

Lily Peters was killed in late April.

Lacey Ashwell is an artist and owner of L.A. Sign Design. She used her artistic abilities to create a flower design to honor Peters.

Sunday, she held a free drive-through event at Marshall Park to draw purple lilies on car windows.

“This was a design that I just sketched up in the midst of everything that was going on and I had so many people in the community contacted me wanting me to come to them,” Ashwell said.

Ashwell says using her talent is one way to contribute to the community-wide support for Peters.

“I actually grew up on Grove,” Ashwell said. “As a mother myself, this, it broke my heart what happened and as a community, we kind of came together in the aftermath to do what we can to show our love and support for Lily’s family.”

Brian Gillett of Chippewa Falls made a stop at the event to get a lily painted on his car.

“I just drove by and I saw the sign, and the whole tragedy just really hit home. My daughter’s actually a classmate,” Gillett said. “I don’t want to have people lose the memory of Lily.”

Since the news of Peters’ death, there has been an outpouring of support.

Ashwell says it’s amazing to see her community come together for one of their own.

“I’m very proud to be a member of this community and contribute what I can and it just really makes me proud to see how much love and support we do have for one another,” Ashwell said.

Ashwell says it feels special to see her art have an impact on the community and hopes it inspires kids to follow their dreams.

“I’ve been a doodler ever since I could hold a crayon. So, to see the community support my freehand style of artwork and enjoy it, it just really makes my heart happy to do what I can and spread that kind of cheer,” Ashwell said.

Ashwell says the drawings will stay on the car windows for a decent amount of time as long as no chemicals are used to clean the windows, like ones used at a car wash.

In addition to the free drawings, Ashwell sold lily stickers she designed. She raised $200 and says the money from the sticker sales will be donated to the Royal Credit Union memorial fund for Lily’s Family.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.